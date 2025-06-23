FWICE president BN Tiwari strongly reacts to controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardaar Ji 3', asks makers to "follow laws of the country"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari talked about the ongoing controversy surrounding singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, since the release of the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film, 'Sardaar Ji 3', featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Tiwari has strongly reacted to it and requested the Central Board of Film Certification to refrain from granting certification to the film.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sent a letter to the Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to "withhold certification of the Film "Sardaarji 3" containing Pakistani artists."

The letter reads, "On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we earnestly request that the Central Board of Film Certification refrain from granting certification to the film "Sardaarji 3," as it involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (l&B Ministry) prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artists in Indian productions, and the parallel stance adopted by'FWICE, we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations before proceeding with certification..."

In a conversation with ANI, BN Tiwari said, "We had already written a letter to the censor board stating that this film should not be censored because it's not just Hania Aamir there are 3-4 other artists as well, because of which this has become a big issue. But we have heard they are releasing the film elsewhere, outside of India. If they do this, then we will ban them and their producer forever. White Hill, jo production company, hai aur khud Diljit Dosanjh kisi aur film mein kaam nahi kar paayenge kisi aur producer ke saath jo unki aane vaali filmein hai mai sabko letter likhunga kyunki nation first jo hamare federation ka sidhant hai usse hum hat nahi sakte"

The controversy comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the ghastly Pahalgam attack.

He continued, "When there were attacks in Pahalgam, not only the people who died, but also the families of many people, whose wives and mothers are still alive, vo ek ek din mar rahe hai..Aur mujhe aesa lagat hai ki jo is baat pe tayaar ho mai Pakistan mein release kar dunga foreign country mein release karunga, vo hamare liye desh drohi see kam nahi hai aese logon kje khilaaf federation kya pura Hindustan tayaar hona chahiye.. letter mai Home Ministry see lekar ke....PM House take letter jaayega ki aese producers jo paise ke liye desh ke saath khilvaad karte hai unhe bilkul Hindustan mein welcome nahi kiya jaayega.."

Tiwari asserted that the makers have to abide by the rules and regulations of the country, "I have come to know that Diljit Dosanjh is also one of the producers...manmaani to nahi chalegi. If you want to work in the film industry, you will have to follow the rules of India...And we will send a letter to everyone, not to release any of their films in the future...mai kehna chahunga ki abhi bhi waqt hai aap is film ko rok dijiye...Stop this film. Follow the laws of the country. Money is not as important than the country...Apologise to the country because you are hurting the sentiments of the people. And no artist can play with sentiments."

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has found himself on the receiving end of a social media backlash after the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film, 'Sardaar Ji 3', which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, dropped online.

Sharing the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram on Monday, Diljit announced that the film will release exclusively overseas on June 27.

Diljit captioned the trailer post, "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."

The comments section of the actor's social media platform quickly turned into a storm of angry reactions with Indian netizens expressing their disappointment over his decision to work with a Pakistani artist, amidst tensions between the two countries."May we witness the most embarrassing downfall of Diljit Dosanjh in the history of public embarrassments... a kind of downfall that his PR could never salvage," wrote one user on X.

The trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3' is currently not on YouTube India but has been shared by Diljit on his Instagram page.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor