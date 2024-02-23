FX's Shogun to stream on OTT from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : FX's Shogun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel by the same name is all set to start its OTT journey.

The 10-episode limited series unravels in 17th-century Japan when a mysterious ship appears in a nearby village, leading to a civil war and unleashes a fight for survival for Lord Yoshii Toranaga as his enemies unite against him.

Created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the all-new series features an acclaimed Japanese cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Cosmo Jarvis in pivotal roles. Packed with political conspiracies, edge-of-the-seat action, and intricate historical details.

The first two episodes will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 28, followed by weekly episodic drops.

Speaking about the show, Justin Mark the executive producer stated, "So much of this show is about bringing aspects of a faraway world to an accessible realm for the audience. It's just been truly awe-inspiring and it's so exciting to see when a scene really comes together on this scale." He added, "It's is a show about agency and control over the path of one's own fate. It's the story of Toranaga; he's a prisoner of a political nature stuck in Osaka waiting for his fate to be handed down." He further said, "It's about that meeting of people from a disparate range of culture, gender, identity, ethnicity, language, who find common ground."

FX's Shogun also stars Tadanobu Asan, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke, Yuki Kura, and Fumi Nikaido.

