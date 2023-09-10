G20 Summit: UK first lady Akshata Murty sports a traditional saree as she bids adieu to India

New Delhi [India], September 10 : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's presence during the two-day G20 Summit in India caught everyone's attention, but it was the latter's fashion statement that stole the show.

Akshata's sartorial choices have been the talk of the town ever since she landed on Indian soil. From donning a white button-down shirt from the UK-based sustainable label With Nothing Underneath with a floral printed skirt upon her arrival to wearing an Indo-western maxi dress at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam, Akshata won hearts with her attire.

And on Sunday afternoon, she concluded her India trip in the most graceful way. She donned a pink saree from the label Raw Mango, exuding six yards of elegance.

On bidding adieu to India, Rishi Sunak shared some pictures on social media platform X.

In one of the images, Akshata is seen greeting everyone with namaste. She looked exquisite in the Raw Mango saree. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accentuated the look with matching earrings and a tiny bindi.

Before departing from the national capital, Akshata and Rishi Sunak paid obeisance at Akshardham temple. For the sacred visit, she opted for a desi look. She wore a green kurta with pink palazzo and pink dupatta. On the other hand, the British Prime Minister was dressed in formal attire.

While attending millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Akshata was seen dressed in lilac marble-print dress.

Akshata, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and author Sudha Murty, truly served fashion goals at the G20 summit in India. On her visit to British Council, she wore a bright pink and coral co-ord set by the home-grown label Drawn founded by Rhea Bhattacharya

Take a look at her outfit which she wore for the G20 dinner.

Akshat attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and later launched her own fashion label, Akshata Designs. No wonder why Akshata and fashion go hand-in-hand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor