'Gadar 2' continues dazzling run at box office, mints Rs 32.37 crores on 6th day post release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Continuing with its sizzling run at the box office, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ minted 30 crores on the sixth day post its theatrical release.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has created “typhoon, tsunami, hurricane”.

The sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar', the film raked in Rs 32.37 crores on Wednesday.

“TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] … UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

The film scorched the box office on August 15, Independence Day, minting Rs 55.40 crores.

Adarsh posted, "CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.”

He added, “#Gadar2 faced capacity issues - not just at single screens, but also at multiplexes - on #IndependenceDay… The demand is clearly more than supply in this case, since #OMG2 has taken away a substantial number of screens, shows, footfalls and revenue… Just imagine the potential of #Gadar2 if it was a solo release.”

With the sequel sending the cash registers ringing as the original did, many are wondering if the 'Gadar 2' is on course to becoming the highest-grosser this year, even dwarfing records set by 'Pathaan’.

Adarsh also ran an online poll, asking, “#Poll: Will #Gadar2 surpass *lifetime biz* of #Pathaan and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #India? Note: #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.”

The film has done a collection of Rs 261.35 crores.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' sees Sunny Deol reprise his role as Tara Singh, a truck driver from Amritsar, while Ameesha returns as Sakina, his love interest. The film is set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947.

