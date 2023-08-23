'Gadar 2': Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 : Amid the stupendous success of 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Anil Sharma was accompanied by the film's team including Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were not present.

A picture from the meeting of the 'Gadar 2' team with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath has surfaced online. Take a look.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at Rs 543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is Rs 510.99.

As the film entered Rs 400 crore club, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy.

Sharing a video in which he is seen expressing his gratitude to the audience, Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further.

"It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you," the 65-year-old said with tears of joy in his eyes.

