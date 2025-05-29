Gaddar Telangana Film Awards announced; Allu Arjun adjudged best actor for ‘Pushpa-2’

Hyderabad, May 29 ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has bagged the best feature film award while Allu Arjun has been adjudged best leading actor for his performance in ‘Pushpa-2’ as the Telangana government on Thursday announced Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Veteran actress Jayasudha, who headed the 15-member jury committee, along with Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman Dil Raju, announced the awards here.

Nivetha Thomas has been adjudged as the best leading actress for ’35-Chinna Katha Kadu’.

S.J. Surya bagged the best supporting actor award for ‘Saripoda Sanivaram’ while Saranya Pradeep received the best supporting actress award for her performance in ‘Ambajipeta Marrige Band’.

Nag Ashwin Singi Reddy got the best director award for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Bheems Ceciroleo adjudged best music director for ‘Razakar’.

Sid Sriram is the best male playback singer for the song ‘Nizame Ne Chebutunna’ from the film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Shreya Goshal is the best female playback singer for the song ‘Suseti Aggi Ravva’ from ‘Pushpa 2’.

The jury picked Satya and Vennela Kishore for best comedian award for the film ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’.

Venky Atluri is the best screenplay writer for ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ while Siva Paladugu is the best story writer for ‘Music shop Murthy’.

Chandra Bose bagged the best lyricist award for ‘Raju Yadav’ while Vishawanath Reddy got best cinematographer award for ‘Gaami’.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan bagged special jury award for ‘Lucky Bhasker’, Ananya Nagalla for ‘Pottel’, Sujith and Sandeep for ‘KA’, Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally for ‘Raju Yadav’ and Faria Abdullah for rap song in ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’.

‘Pottel’ and ‘Lucky Bhasker’ were declared second and third best feature films respectively.

‘Committee Kurrollu’ adjudged best feature film on national integration, communal harmony and social uplift of depressed classes. The jury declared ’35 Chinna Katha Kadu’ as the best children’s film and ‘Razakar’ as the best feature film on history.

Yedu Vamsee is the best debut feature film director for ‘Committee Kurrollu’. ‘Aay…Mem friends andi’ was picked as the best wholesome entertainment film.

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards aims to honour and celebrate the cinematic brilliance of Telugu filmmakers and artists.

This is the first official state-level film awards since the formation of Telangana, putting an end to the long pause since the last Nandi Awards were presented in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 2011.

Jayasudha said the jury received 1,248 nominations for the awards in 11 categories. The awards will be presented on June 14.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last year announced that Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema will be revived and renamed after revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. The awards have been revived after a gap of 14 years.

The government says that the awards are its commitment to recognise and promote cinematic excellence and celebrate Telangana’s vibrant cultural identity, and support the creative community.

