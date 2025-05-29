Gaddar Telangana Film Awards Winners List: Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2; Prabhas Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Adjudged Best Film

The Telangana government announced the Gaddar Awards today, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has bagged the best feature film award while Allu Arjun has been adjudged best leading actor for his performance in ‘Pushpa-2.Veteran actress Jayasudha, who headed the 15-member jury committee, along with Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman Dil Raju, announced the awards. Nivetha Thomas has been adjudged as the best leading actress for ’35-Chinna Katha Kadu’.S.J. Surya bagged the best supporting actor award for ‘Saripoda Sanivaram’ while Saranya Pradeep received the best supporting actress award for her performance in ‘Ambajipeta Marrige Band’.Nag Ashwin Singi Reddy got the best director award for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Bheems Ceciroleo adjudged best music director for ‘Razakar’.

Sid Sriram is the best male playback singer for the song ‘Nizame Ne Chebutunna’ from the film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Shreya Goshal is the best female playback singer for the song ‘Suseti Aggi Ravva’ from ‘Pushpa 2’.The jury picked Satya and Vennela Kishore for best comedian award for the film ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’.Venky Atluri is the best screenplay writer for ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ while Siva Paladugu is the best story writer for ‘Music shop Murthy’.Actor Dulquer Salmaan bagged special jury award for ‘Lucky Bhasker’, Ananya Nagalla for ‘Pottel’, Sujith and Sandeep for ‘KA’, Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally for ‘Raju Yadav’ and Faria Abdullah for rap song in ‘Mattu Vadalara-2’.

This is the first official state-level film awards since the formation of Telangana, putting an end to the long pause since the last Nandi Awards were presented in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 2011.Jayasudha said the jury received 1,248 nominations for the awards in 11 categories. The awards will be presented on June 14.Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last year announced that Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema will be revived and renamed after revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. The awards have been revived after a gap of 14 years.

Let's have a look at full winners list here:

Best Leading Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2

Best Leading Actress: Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep for Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Best Comedian: Satya and Vennela Kishore for Mathu Vadalara 2

Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula and Baby Harika for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Mercy Killing)

Best Director: Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD

First Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Feature Film: Pottel

Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar

Best Debut Feature Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Children’s Film: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Best Wholesome Entertainment Film: Aay… Mem Friends Andi

Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, Social Uplift of Depressed Classes: Committee Kurrollu

Feature Film on Environment/Heritage/History: Razakar

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy for Gaami

Best Editor: Navin Nooli for Lucky Baskhar

Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon for Gaami

Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu for Music Shop Murthy

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar

Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod for Gangster

Best Makeup Artist: Nalla Sreenu and Razakar

Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose for Raju Yadav

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya for Devara's Ayudha Pooja Song

Best Art Director: Andhintin Zihant Choudary for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo for Razakar

Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's Nijame Ne Chebuthunna Song

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for Pushpa 2 The Rule's Sooseki Song

Special Jury Award

Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan for Lucky Baskhar

Special Jury Award: Ananya Nagalla for Pottel

Jury Special Mention: Faria Abdullah for Mathu Vadalara 2's Rap Song

Special Jury Award: Sujith and Sandeep (Directors – KA)

Special Jury Award Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally

