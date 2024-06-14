Gagan Arora plays aspiring screenwriter in 'Industry'; cameos by Hansal Mehta, Guneet Monga

Mumbai, June 14 The makers of Chunky Panday, Gagan Arora, and Asha Negi-starrer upcoming drama 'Industry' have released the trailer of the series, which navigates through the bylanes of Mumbai and the Hindi film industry.

Set in the bustling city of dreams, Mumbai, the one minute 50 seconds trailer features an aspiring screenwriter Ayush Varma (Gagan) who navigates the film industry. The video features Guneet Monga saying: "India's first Oscar winner.. I mean there's an Oscar at home. I have a global reputation now."

Asha is seen playing the role of an actress named Sanya. The trailer shows Chunky as a director who is saying to Ayush: "Why don't we cast Ananya Panday for Minty's role?"

The trailer ends with a glimpse of filmmaker Hansal Mehta saying: "This film is being made."

The glimpse portrays Ayush's poignant journey through personal friendships and professional setbacks, his boundless love and deep insecurities, his almost-success stories, and the inevitable failures that accompany his quest to break into the 'Industry'.

Talking about the show, Gagan said: "Portraying Ayush in 'Industry' has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Writers are the backbone of our industry and to live their hardships felt like the line between being in front of the camera and behind the camera blurred for me.”

"Ayush’s journey to create a place for himself in the industry has resonated deeply with me, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to bring the character to life. And through this character, I’ve learned the importance and hard work of those who contribute to the world of glitz and glamour from behind the camera. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots," added Gagan, who is known for 'College Romance'.

Chunky shared: "It has been like stepping into a world where every moment is a blend of comedy, chaos, and honest heartfelt moments. The character I portray in the series is considerably different from what I have done in the past."

Asha commented: "We tried to showcase the struggles an aspiring actress has to face while trying to make her mark in the industry. From hustling her way in this unapologetically ambitious world to climbing the ladder of becoming a successful actress, the show will strike a chord with all those who wish to make it big."

The show also stars Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

'Industry' will stream on Amazon miniTV from June 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor