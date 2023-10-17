Gagan Malik gets candid about playing Lord Rama in Luv Kush Ramlila

New Delhi [India], October 17 : With excitement in the air, the nine-day Sharad Navratri celebrations started on October 15 and numerous customs are observed around the country during this period. The Luv Kush Ramlila, which is held at the Red Fort is one such prominent event in the Capital that is a grand affair and a visual treat.

Actor Gagan Malik, who is known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 2012 TV series 'Ramayan', spoke about playing Lord Rama in the Ramlila.

He told ANI, "I am playing the role of Lord Rama in Luv Kush Ramlila. Many years have passed and I have been playing this character and this is a matter of great fortune. When you play a character like Lord Rama there is a huge responsibility on your shoulders. People will not look at me as Gagan but rather they will listen to my words as Lord Rama. So, there is no scope for any mistakes."

"When you play such a character, you have to work hard. Unless you live the character you cannot do justice to it and like every time I hope that people will appreciate the character."

"I have played the role of Prabhu Shri Ram but I wish that I could play the role of Hanuman ji sometime," he added.

Gagan began his acting career with the TV show 'Kumkum' and then he played a lead role in 'Saath Saath Banayenge Ek Aashiyaan'. He also appeared in the TV serial 'Shakuntala'. In 2012, he played the lead role of Ram in 'Ramayan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor