Gaiety Galaxy’s Manoj Desai slams Akshay Kumar for visiting Kapil Sharma’s show for promotions amid box office failure

After 5 consecutive flops looks like Akshay Kumar has lost his midas touch at box office. Now, veteran film exhibitor and producer Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir fame has said that he had to discontinue Akshay's latest movie Selfiee after two days due to lack of demand.

Speaking to Filmi Fever, Desai said, “Selfiee toh udd gayi pehle do-teen din mein. Aap pehle choosy they. Aapki sab filmein dekh dekh ke itni khushi hoti thi. Bahut dukh ho raha hai mujhe. Public gaali deke jaati hai mujhe Selfiee ki wajah se. Jo mere jaan ne waale hain woh keh rahe hain ki, ‘Kya Desai saahab picture lagayi Selfiee ussey achcha toh Shahid-Kareena ki Jab We Met laga dete achcha collection de rahi hai.’ Selfiee se achcha collection 16 saal purani picture Jab We Met de rahi hai, aapko sochna chahiye aap kahaan hain.”

He added, “Woh s**le Kapil Sharma ke show me aap parso gaye the, kya mila? Ullu ka patha hai wo toh, usko kamaana hai, Sony se maal milta hai. Public ko bewakoof banana hai, public ko hasana hai! Aap kya ghadi ghadi udhar jaa rahe hai? Aapka kuch usme investment hai? Wo toh Salman Khan ka show hai. Aap kya jaate hai Kapil ke sath? Mere dosto meri public ne kitna bola hai Akshay Kumar ji ghadi ghadi us show pe jaate hai, unko shobha deta hai? Ab mai aapko puchta hu, aapko shobha deta hai?”

The Gaiety Galaxy executive director said that Kapil Sharma has invited him three times to his show. “Kabhi tumhari tareef karta hai, kabhi kachra karta hai. Ye aapko shobha deta hai? Kamaal kar rahe ho, kya ho gaya hai? What is wrong with you?” he questioned Akshay Kumar. A few years ago, Akshay Kumar tasted success when he headlined Rowdy Rathore and Holiday, which were remakes of Vikramarkidu and Thuppakki, respectively. Cut to the present, remakes are no longer yielding the desired results for him.