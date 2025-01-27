Gajendra Verma’s ‘Jeene Do’ pays homage to timeless music of the 80s

Mumbai, Jan 27 Singer and composer Gajendra Verma’s latest music video, “Jeene Do,” draws inspiration from the timeless music of the 80s.

Directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, the single stars Gajendra alongside television actress Sargun Kaur Luthra. "Jeene Do" is a track from Gajendra’s popular album, “Good Vibes Only.”

Speaking about the song’s creation, Gajendra shared, “I wrote Jeene Do during the 2020 lockdown while surrounded by friends. Inspired by the timeless music of the 80s, I wanted to capture that energy and pair it with today’s production techniques. The incredible guitar solos by Roland and Krishna Dha added layers of emotion and depth. I can’t wait to see how fans connect with it, especially during live shows.”

Set against the kaleidoscopic charm of Bangkok, “Jeene Do” takes listeners on a nostalgic trip to the golden era of the 80s, seamlessly merging vibrant guitar riffs, layered synths, and catchy rhythms with contemporary production techniques.

Discussing the creative process, the directors stated, “Bangkok’s energy mirrors the freedom and spontaneity of Jeene Do. The vibrant cityscape was the perfect backdrop for a story that celebrates living in the moment. Gajendra and Sargun’s authentic chemistry brought this narrative to life in a way that will deeply resonate with viewers.”

“Jeene Do” is now streaming on all major platforms, and the music video is available on Gajendra Verma’s official YouTube channel.

Gajendra Verma is widely known for his chart-topping hits like “Phir Suna,” “Tera Ghata”, “Tune Mere Jaana,” “Ik Kahani,” and “Mann Mera.” His debut single, “Emptiness” (Tune Mere Jaana), garnered attention in 2010-11, marking the beginning of his journey as an independent artist in India.

In 2024, Gajendra released his album “Good Vibes Only,” which features eight tracks blending Pop, R&B, Funk, and Synth Wave. To promote the album, he embarked on a nationwide tour, performing in major cities.

