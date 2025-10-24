Gajraj Rao pays emotional tribute to Piyush Pandey, calls him the ‘Sam Manekshaw of Indian advertising’

Mumbai, Oct 24 Veteran actor Gajraj Rao paid a heartfelt tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

In his latest Instagram post, he remembered him as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising.” Rao praised Pandey’s unmatched understanding of Indian society, his ability to connect with both newcomers and veterans in the industry, and his irreplaceable talent and courage. Sharing the monochrome image of the late legendary advertising guru, the ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ actor wrote, “Piyush Pandey sir in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front. Every obstacle had a break. Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially he was the advertising guru who understood Rural India better.”

“Whether it is a novice writer or a veteran client, Pandey Saab used to make a relationship with a bit of betkalluffy. He was Sam Manekshaw, General of Indian Advertising, rich with unique talent and courage, no one can replace him. Salute!!! #piyushpandey #rip,” he added.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over Piyush Pandey’s passing, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Ehsaan Noorani remembering him as a visionary who shaped Indian advertising. Hansal wrote on his X handle: “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.”

In his post, Noorani said, “Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri awardee and a towering figure in Indian advertising, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. The advertising legend, who served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been fighting an infection that had recently taken a turn for the worse, the agency confirmed.

In a statement, the agency said, “To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor