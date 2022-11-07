Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt as she welcomes baby girl

Hollywood star Gal Gadot dropped a congratulatory wish for her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt, who was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

Alia had announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post.

Gal Gadot took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post and wrote, "Congratulations," accompanied by emojis.

Alia will be marking her Hollywood debut while sharing the screen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornon in the upcoming action thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed the baby girl around 12:05 pm on Sunday.

Soon after Alia shared the news on social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Soon after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with a big surprise.

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple on social media are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Arjun Kapoor among many others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor