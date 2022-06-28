Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulate Alia on her pregnancy

Mumbai, June 28 Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the latter's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will co-star with Alia in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', have congratulated the 'Dear Zindagi' actress on the announcement of her pregnancy.

Alia had shared the happy news with her friends and fans, writing in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Gal Gadot had commented on the post with three heart emojis. Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding to Ranbir in April of this year.

Priyanka too reacted to the news, saying, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can't wait", in the comments section of Alia's post. In addition, Neha too commented, "Congratulations welcome to the best hood!

Alia's mentor and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar too had taken to the story section of his Instagram as he uploaded a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Congratulating the couple, he wrote on the picture, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you Both (sic)."

