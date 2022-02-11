Gal Gadot starrer 'Death On The Nile' gets banned in Lebanon, Kuwait

In protest of Israeli native star Gal Gadot, Lebanon and Kuwait have banned her upcoming mystery-crime flick 'Death on the Nile'.

According to Deadline, Gadot, as her native country mandates, has served in the Israeli military for two years prior to becoming a model and actor. Given her connection to the IDF, Lebanon previously blocked her movie 'Wonder Woman' from release in May 2017.

At the time, the country was reportedly prompted to do so by the group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon. 'Wonder Woman' was also banned in Qatar.

'Wonder Woman 1984' was later banned in Lebanon as well, however, at the time Kuwait theaters were closed at that point in time during the pandemic. 'Death of the Nile' is being released in the rest of the Middle East as of this weekend.

The news outlet, which reported the news about 'Death on the Nile's' ban in Kuwait, cited a local newspaper saying that country caved into a ban of the Kenneth Branagh directed Agatha Christie adaptation due to protests on social media.

The newspaper also quoted a country official source saying that they would not book a movie starring a former soldier in the Zionist occupying army.

In May 2021, Gadot disabled Twitter comments over a tweet about the Israel-Hamas rocket attacks conflict. What was meant as a message of unity by the actor was perceived by critics as propaganda for Israel.

Meanwhile, 'Death on the Nile' is one of the few U.S. movies to receive a release in China after several notable Hollywood movies went undated last year, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

