Game Changer Box-Office Collection: Ram Charan Starrer Holds Strong In First Week, Mints Over 350 Crore Globally

Global star Ram Charan’s latest film, Game Changer, has taken the box office by storm, raking in over ₹350 crore worldwide in its first week. The political action drama continues its phenomenal theatrical run, drawing large crowds to cinemas across the globe. The Hindi version of Game Changer also saw significant growth, with a 10% jump in collections on Sunday compared to its opening day. Over two days, the film grossed ₹20.81 crore, with its total weekend gross standing at ₹32.05 crore and a net collection of ₹26.59 crore.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar, Game Changer has received an overwhelmingly positive response, not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in North India and international markets, underscoring Ram Charan’s immense mass appeal. With this blockbuster success, the actor has firmly cemented his position as a global star.

The film follows the gripping story of a dedicated IAS officer and his battle against a corrupt political system. Ram Charan impressively portrays dual roles as IAS officer Ram Nandan and social reformer Appanna, delivering powerful and nuanced performances. S. Shankar’s visionary direction is supported by producers Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios. The star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Jayaram, has also earned praise for their impactful performances.