'Game Changer' Box Office Collection: Ram Charan’s Film Makes Rs 22.67 Crore on Its Opening Day

South actor Ram Charan's highly anticipated film 'Game Changer' is set to release globally on January 10. Arriving during the Makar Sankranti and Pongal festival seasons, the film is expected to achieve a strong box office opening. Initial reports indicate that these expectations are being met, with 'Game Changer' earning approximately Rs 22.67 crore by 5:05 PM on its first day. Note that this figure is preliminary and may change.

As the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, 'Game Changer' has also secured the biggest opening of the year. In contrast, Sonu Sood's film 'Fateh,' which premiered on the same day, has made around Rs 1 crore on its opening day.

With a production budget estimated at Rs 450 crore, 'Game Changer' is directed by the renowned Shankar, known for hit films like Robot and Ai Aur Nayak. Shankar has a dedicated fanbase, and expectations for this film are high. Pre-sales in India have reached nearly Rs 30 crore, and if audience feedback is positive, the film could surpass Rs 50 crore on its first day.

In addition to Ram Charan, the cast of 'Game Changer' includes Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Jayaram, Nassar, SJ Surya, and Anjali.