Game Changer: Ram Charan Teja, Kiara Advani's New Song Dhoop Released

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has teamed up with acclaimed director Shankar for the highly anticipated film Game Changer. As part of the film’s promotions, Ram Charan is set to grace the grand pre-release event in Dallas, USA, on December 21, 2024.So far, three songs from Game Changer have been released, all becoming chartbusters. The latest addition is the fourth single, Dhop, whose promo was unveiled today, coinciding with producer Dil Raju's birthday. The track, composed by Thaman, is expected to be a major highlight of the film's soundtrack.

The promo features captivating visuals with a fresh and energetic vibe. Dhop has been sung by Thaman, Roshini JKV, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics by Saraswathi Puthra Rama Jogayya Sastry in Telugu. The Tamil version features vocals by Thaman S, Aditi Shankar, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics by Vivek. In Hindi, the song's lyrics were penned by Raqueeb Alam and performed by Thaman S, Raja Kumari, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani.

The full song will be released during the grand pre-release event on December 21 at 9 PM CST (December 22 at 8:30 AM IST). The promo has already generated significant excitement across social media platforms.Game Changer stars Ram Charan in a dual role alongside a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, the film is slated for a grand worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.



