Game Changer Weekend Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Film Struggles After a Rs 51 Crore Start

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer hit the screens on Friday, January 10. While it had a smashing start with ₹51 crore on Day 1, the weekend numbers were underwhelming. Saturday dropped to ₹21.6 crore, and Sunday was even lower at ₹17 crore, bringing the total domestic nett to ₹89.6 crore.

Fans had high expectations, especially after the hype around the first song Jaragandi, but the movie received mixed reviews. To make matters worse, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, a Sankranti release, stole some of the spotlight. Still, there’s hope since it’s a long holiday weekend, and there’s room for the film to recover. The makers claimed the movie made ₹186 crore globally on Day 1, but they’ve been quiet about the latest numbers. Judging by estimates, the total worldwide weekend collection might be around ₹250-300 crore.

Interestingly, the occupancy rates over the weekend weren’t drastically different (31.19% on Saturday, 29% on Sunday), but the Telugu version took the biggest hit. On the other hand, the Hindi and Tamil versions are holding up well, with Hindi collections even increasing on Sunday (₹7.7 crore) compared to Friday (₹7.5 crore). Clearly, the Hindi audience is enjoying the film more than the Telugu crowd.