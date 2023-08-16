Game of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent dies at 36 due to rare skin disorder

Game of Thrones” actor Darren Kent, 36, died after a long battle with osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder.The London-based performer with a signature Cockney accent was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing, according to his reps at Carey Dodd Associates.“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” the agency posted on Facebook. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.”Kent, who guest starred on popular UK TV series such as “EastEnders” and “Shameless,” rose to international prominence after appearing in a 2014 episode of “Game of Thrones as a goat herder from Slavers Bay.

“Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” continued the post. “It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”Kent’s official cause of death has yet to be determined.The Essex, UK-born actor got his start in 2008 when he appeared in the film “Mirrors” and alongside Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron in the 2012 action film “Snow White and the Huntsman.