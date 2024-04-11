'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage comes on board for 'Wicked'

Los Angeles [US], April 11 : The cast of 'Wicked' has gotten bigger with the addition of 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Peter has come on board for Universal's upcoming two-part musical 'Wicked' to voice the character of Dr. Dillamond.

This update was shared in Las Vegas as Universal closed out its CinemaCon presentation by unveiling new footage of Wicked, which hits theatres over Thanksgiving of this year. Universal and director Jon M. Chu made the film in two parts, with the second installment set to open over the year-end holidays in 2025.

It is the movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

'Wicked', the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and who has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman graced by privilege and ambition but who has yet to discover her true heart. After meeting as young women, their extraordinary adventures ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively.

In the feature film adaptation, Dr Dillamond, a goat, is a professor of history at Shiz University who warns Elphaba about rising dark forces that threaten the speaking animals of Oz, including himself.

The first Wicked will hit theaters on November 27, 2024; the second on November 26, 2025.

Peter rose to fame with his role of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, for which he won four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Prior to it, he received appreciation for his Dinklage's breakout role inThe Station Agent. He has also featured in films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, Death at a Funeral, Living in Oblivion, I Think We're Alone Now, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War, I Care A Lot, My Dinner with Herve, Cyrano, She Came to Me, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and American Dreamer.

