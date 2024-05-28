'Game of Thrones' star Sean Bean to lead new BBC crime drama 'This City Is Ours'

Washington [US], May 28 : Renowned actor Sean Bean is set to take on the role of gang leader Ronnie Phelan in the upcoming BBC drama series 'This City Is Ours'.

This highly anticipated Liverpool-set crime series is created by Stephen Butchard and produced by Left Bank Pictures, the team behind the critically acclaimed series 'The Crown', as confirmed by Deadline.

Bean, a two-time BAFTA winner known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Time', leads a stellar cast that includes James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh, Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams, and Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan.

Other notable cast members include Laura Aikman, Kevin Harvey, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Mike Noble, Bobby Schofield, Darci Shaw, and Stephen Walters.

The series, directed by Saul Dibb, follows the complex dynamics within Ronnie Phelan's gang.

The storyline centres on Michael Kavanagh, played by Nelson-Joyce, who navigates the treacherous world of crime while falling in love for the first time.

This relationship brings new aspirations and vulnerabilities to his life, set against the backdrop of his gang's gradual disintegration, as per Deadline.

BBC drama boss Lindsay Salt expressed excitement about the project, stating, "It's a joy to see cameras rolling on 'This City Is Ours' with a glorious cast who have made Stephen Butchard's sublime scripts even more exciting."

Sean Bean's involvement in 'This City Is Ours' marks his return to the BBC following his acclaimed performance in the 2022 series 'Marriage'.

Bean also collaborated with Butchard previously, portraying Thomas Cromwell in Disney+'s 'Shardlake'.

The series is part of a 12-strong BBC drama slate, which also includes another Left Bank production, 'Dear England'.

According to Deadline, the budget for 'This City Is Ours' ranges between Euro 2.5 million (USD 3.2 million) and Euro 3 million (USD 3.8 million) per episode.

The production is deficit-financed by Left Bank's parent company, Sony, reflecting the studio's strategy to create high-quality shows at lower price points.

'This City Is Ours' is penned by lead writer Stephen Butchard, with additional episodes written by Robbie O'Neill.

Simon Maloney, known for his work on 'Peaky Blinders' and 'I May Destroy You', serves as the producer.

Executive producers include Andy Harries, Rebecca Hodgson, Sian McWilliams, Butchard, Dibb, and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

Sony Pictures Television will handle international distribution. The Liverpool Film Office also supports the series through the Liverpool City Region Production Fund, further embedding the show in its authentic Liverpool setting, as per Deadline.

As anticipation builds, fans and critics alike eagerly await the premiere of 'This City Is Ours', which promises to deliver a gripping and nuanced portrayal of crime and its human consequences.

