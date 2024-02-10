'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner to reunite on horror drama

Los Angeles [US], February 10 : Actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who worked together in 'Game of Thrones', are all set to collaborate once again.

As per Deadline, the duo will feature in 'The Dreadful', a Gothic horror film.

Written and to be directed by Natasha Kermani, the film is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses. Ir follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.

Sophie took to her Instagram account and shared the update with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

In a caption, she quipped, "I mean we couldn't NOT hang out again ya know #thedreadful."

Fans became excited after learning about the reunion of the 'Game of Thrones' stars.

"Two Starks in the same building everyone better be careful it won't be long until the banners are called," a social media user commented.

"The King And Queen of the North!," another one wrote.

"Your chemistry in GoT was insane. Excited to see you sharing the screen again soon," an elated fan wrote.

In addition to Sophie, producers on the film include Redwire Pictures/Tunnel's Luke Daniels, as well as Storyboard Media's Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler, and Lucas Jarach. Greg Lauritano also produces under his Black Magic banner.

Meanwhile, Sophie was recently appeared in the film 'Do Revenge' and the HBO miniseries 'The Staircase'. She'll next be seen in the British crime series 'Joan', in which she'll play real-life criminal "Godmother" Joan Hannington.

Harington's recent projects include the TV series 'Extrapolations' and 'Lot No. 249', as well as the movies 'Blood for Dust' and 'Baby Ruby'. He also played Dane Whitman, the Marvel Comics character who eventually becomes the Black Knight, in Eternals, so it's possible he'll appear in more Marvel Cinematic Universe projects down the line.

The two rose to fame with their performances in George R.R. Martin's 'Game of Thrones' show. Kit Harington essayed the role of Jon Snow in the popular series, while Sophoe Turner played the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor