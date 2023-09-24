‘Ganapath’: Tiger Shroff shares intriguing video, teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : The eagerly awaited action movie 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,' starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, is creating buzz. To enhance the anticipation of enthusiastic fans, the creators have released an intriguing video along with a teaser announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with an interesting teaser announcement post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxkBoKxS07n/

The video showcased Tiger Shroff standing atop the world pulling off a deadly stunt. He talked about how much he missed his fans and wonders if they've been curious about his absence from the big screen.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Duniya Badal ne ke liye duniya ko badalna padta hai !

Teaser out on the 27th❤️#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October#GanapathTeaserOn27thSept.”

He shared a sneak peek, offering fans glimpse into the captivating and larger-than-life futuristic world of ‘Ganapath’ that awaits them.

According to sources, Tiger took a risk and climbed a 80 storey building to shot this thrilling video.

The teaser will be launched on September 27.

‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born ’ marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers ‘Ganapath’ unveiled the film’s new posters.

‘Ganapath - A Hero Is Born’ pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor