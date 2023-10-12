'Ganapath': Vikas Bahl reveals how Tiger, Kriti shot action sequence in challenging weather conditions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who is all set to come up with an action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' revealed how Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon practised action sequence in challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels at locales of Ladakh.

The makers have shot an extensive chunk of the film's crucial action sequence in the locales of Ladakh, where they have shot a major and intense action sequence.

Throwing light on the same, Director Vikas Bahl said, "While there have been a lot of films that have shot action in Ladakh before, we got really lucky as we shot on a completely new terrain. It was an abandoned town above Lamayuru where most sequences were shot. So yes, the weather conditions were unfriendly and erratic, with constant dips in oxygen levels. But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practiced hard on days off as well as in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels. Our base was far from the actual shoot locations, but the entire crew was very supportive and hands-on, as it was not easy shifting equipment, costumes, props, etc. from one terrain to another. So yes, we did manage to pull off a really difficult shoot well because we had a great team. Also, I would like to give a big thanks and special mention to the locals who not only helped us acclimatize and adapt to the tough weather conditions but helped us every step of the way to complete an otherwise gruelling shoot schedule."

Earlier today, makers unveiled the much-awaited second song 'Jai Ganesha'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Vighnaharta ka saath...har pareshani ka samadhan! #JaiGanesha song out now "

With Tiger Shroff's moves and unbeatable energy, the upbeat devotional song.

Tiger donning a dhoti and grooving to the devotional song.

A few days ago, the makers launched the first song, 'Hum Aaye Hain', which has been trending across all platforms ever since it release. Continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers released the much-awaited 'Jai Ganesha' song.

The high-on-beat song Jai Ganesha is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Akshay Tripathi.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

