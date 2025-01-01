Ganderbal hosts winter theatre workshop to promote cultural heritage among youth

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 : A group of passionate art-loving students in Central Kashmir gathered to keep the tradition of theatre alive amidst a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

A seven-day theatre workshop, which started on December 25 and concluded on December 31, attracted a good response from local youths eager to explore and revive Kashmiri theatre culture.

The event was held in the Ganderbal district and organized by the Azad Dramatic Cultural Club, aiming to promote traditional cultural activities and provide a platform for budding artists in the region.

With modern entertainment options such as cinema, television, and digital media taking centre stage, many younger people in the valley have become distanced from the rich tradition of theatre that once thrived in Kashmir.

In response to this shift, the workshop was designed to introduce participants, particularly students from schools and colleges to the foundational aspects of theatre.

The workshop featured both theoretical and practical sessions led by senior theatre experts from the region, who covered a wide range of topics.

These included scriptwriting, dialogue delivery, set design, costume creation, and the overall art of staging a successful theatrical performance.

The sessions provided participants with the tools they needed to appreciate and eventually contribute to the revival of this vital cultural form.

"Theatre is not just an art form, but a vital part of our cultural heritage. It's a means of storytelling that connects generations, reflecting the social fabric of our society," said one of the senior theatre experts who led the workshop, adding, "We hope this initiative inspires these young students to carry forward the legacy of Kashmiri theatre and pass it on to future generations."

The workshop was well-received, with students expressing appreciation for the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals in the field.

"It's been a wonderful experience to learn about theatre that I never knew before," said a participant, adding, "I hope such workshops continue to be organized in the future."

The students also voiced their enthusiasm for the continuation of such workshops, highlighting how valuable they are in fostering an understanding of theatre as an integral part of Kashmir's cultural identity.

As part of the effort to revive interest in theatre, the Azad Dramatic Cultural Club is planning to organize similar workshops in the future, aiming to reach more art-loving youths across the region.

