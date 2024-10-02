Gandhi: AR Rahman Joins Hansal Mehta's Series as Composer; Applause Entertainment Makes Announcement on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio is thrilled to announce that Grammy Award Winner, musical legend A.R. Rahman has come on board to compose the music for their highly anticipated series, Gandhi. Rahman, whose name is synonymous with musical brilliance, will bring his unparalleled craft to this sweeping saga of Indian Independence, elevating the series to new artistic heights.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and based on Ramachandra Guha's definitive writings, this collaboration promises to weave together history, emotion, and sound in ways never before experienced on screen. His compositions will not only support the visuals but also capture the essence of Gandhi’s teachings on truth, love, and non-violence, becoming a powerful part of the narrative.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, "Gandhi is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special – a series that both entertains and inspires.”

A.R. Rahman, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Hansal Mehta, Director, “Gandhi is a deeply human retelling of M K Gandhi’s life story, a story that continues to inspire generations. Having A.R. Rahman join us on this journey is truly a dream come true. His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront.”