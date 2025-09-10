GANDHI’ Receives a Standing Ovation at TIFF World Premiere

A deeply moving and impactful moment took place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) when the first two episodes of GANDHI, produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, earned a standing ovation from a captivated international audience. The series, which marks the first-ever Indian series to be presented at TIFF, brings to life the extraordinary journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi from a shy, young man to the global icon of non-violence and change.

The applause at the premiere wasn’t just for the storytelling, it was a proud moment for the entire team, and for Indian storytelling on the world stage. It signaled the arrival of a narrative that is both deeply rooted in India’s history and universally resonant. Adding soul to the series is a stirring original score by A.R. Rahman, whose music elevates the emotional and historical weight of Gandhi’s journey. GANDHI is now ready for the world and audiences everywhere cannot wait to witness the intimate, untold chapters of Mohan’s life, and how he rose to become the Mahatma.