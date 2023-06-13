'Gandii Baat' poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi

Mumbai, June 13 The streaming show 'Gandii Baat', which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster's alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.

A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of the show.

One user wrote, "Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses."

Another tweeted, "Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor