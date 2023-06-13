'Gandii Baat' poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi
By IANS | Published: June 13, 2023 11:45 PM 2023-06-13T23:45:03+5:30 2023-06-14T00:10:07+5:30
Mumbai, June 13 The streaming show 'Gandii Baat', which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.
The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster's alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.
A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of the show.
One user wrote, "Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses."
Another tweeted, "Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial."
