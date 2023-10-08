Ganesh Acharya explained steps in a fun way while rehearsing 'Khichdi 2' song 'Naach Naach', says JD Majethia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Makers of the upcoming action film 'Khichdi 2' are all set to unveil the song 'Naach Naach' of the film tomorrow.

Actor and producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD) took to Instagram to share the teaser of the song with the announcement. She captioned the post, "Just one day to go before our song Naach Naach is out! Are you ready to groove? #NaachNaach teaser is out now. #Khicdhi2 #Khicdhi2InCinemas #Khicdhi2ThisDiwali."

In the video, the star cast of the movie including JD Majethia, Supriya Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajiv Mehta, and Anang Desai can be seen dancing to the beats of the song.

JD Majethia told ANI, "This time 'Khichdi' is a movie. Like in the movies, there are songs, we have also included two songs in Khichdi 2. We had a lot of fun doing the rehearsal of this song because Ganesh Acharya has done very good choreography. When we had difficulty understanding the steps, he explained the steps like do it if you are folding a bedsheet.

He added, "He himself said that he had never done such a choreography to date. It has cute hook steps for everyone to make reels and dance on."

Talking about the film, it was written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia(JD).

The film is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari. Pratik Gandhi also made a special appearance in the teaser.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement.

'Khichdi 2' revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series, and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.

'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' will be released on November 17.

