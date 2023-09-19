Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Bhagyashree prays for success of son Abhimanyu's film 'Aankh Micholi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Bhagyashree on Tuesday started Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by visiting the Ganpati pandal at her friend Sheeba's residence.

Dressed traditionally, Bhagyashree and Sheeba offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and performed aarti.

The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress spoke toand prayed for the success of her son Abhimanyu's film 'Aankh Micholi'.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! I have always had the blessings of Lord Ganpati. I pray to him for the success of the film 'Aankh Micholi' which will be released on October 27th," she said.

Abhimanyu's film 'Aankh Micholi' is directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

Excited about the movie, Abhimanyu recently took to Instagram and shared a poster.

"Theatres are calling!The director who brought you 'Oh My God' and '102 Not Out' @umesh_shukla_official is back to steal your hearts! Presenting, the poster of 'Aankh Micholi' – a family entertainer that promises a riot of laughter! 🤣Starring 🙋🏾‍♂️and @mrunalthakur @pareshrawalofficial @sharmanjoshi @divyadutta25 @nowitsabhi #VijayRaaz #DarshanJariwala @grushakapoor24 Releasing on 27th October, in cinemas near you," he posted.

As per a statement, the film is touted to be a family entertainer, which revolves around an Indian wedding and highlights the antics of two mismatched families and their ridiculous acts, taking you on a journey of comedy, drama, and emotions.

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika is also an actress. She marked her debut with ZEE5's web series Mithya in 2022. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'U Shape ki Gully' opposite Vivaan Shah.

