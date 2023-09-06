Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebs who welcome home Ganpati Bappa every year

Once more, it’s that time of year when everyone gets ready to welcome Ganapati home. Over the years a number of celebs bring Ganpati Bappa home during the festive season. Let us have look at celebs who welcome Ganpati Bappa at their abode as part of their household tradition.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Every year, Shilpa Shetty celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great joy and pomp. The Baazigar actress every year brings Ganpati Bappa home. The entire Shetty household celebrate the festival with much fanfare.

Aayush Sharma

Superstar Salman Khan welcomes Lord Ganesh to their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Salman Khan usually makes sure that he is in the country during Ganeshotsav. Salman and his entire family are devotees of Lord Ganesha and take part in the yearly festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. Except when he was shooting for Tubelight in Manali in 2016 and he missed it, Salman has always been in town to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He has been hosting it at his own residence in Galaxy Apartments, for the last few years but in 2013, when his apartment was under renovation, the family decided to celebrate the festival at his sister and brother-in-law Atul and Alvira Agnihotri's apartment.

Riteish Deshmukh

The whole Deshmukh clan comes together under one roof to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil's family members are devout worshippers of Lord Ganesha and celebrate the festival with a lot of fanfare every year. This year it will be the 30th Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Mukesh household.