Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs extend wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : On the auspicious of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a picture which he captioned, “It’s that Joyous time of the year. Ganpati Bappa Morya. #LalBaughchaRaja.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a family picture and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava.”

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya”

Actor Ananya Panday welcomed home Ganpati along with her family members. The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor shared a string of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it, “Welcome home Bappa,” followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Actor RajKummar Rao also shared a string of pictures which he captioned, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Aap sabhi ko Ganesh Chaturthi Ki bohot saari shubhkamnayein. May lord Ganesha Bless us all.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram stories which reads, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha always be by your side in every test of your life.”

Ajay Devgn took to X and dropped a video taking blessings of the deity at a film’s set and captioned it, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Actor Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram stories, “Wishing you all very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganpatio Bappa Morya.”

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a post which he captioned, “Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector. May He enrich your life by always giving you great beginnings and removing obstacles from your life. #happyganeshchaturthi.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a post on his stories which reads, “Ganesh Chaturthi Ki Hardik Sahubhkamnayein.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also welcomed Ganpati at his residence.

While talking to ANI, Neil said, ““This year's celebration is more special because it is also the year of birth centenary of my respected father, hence happiness is overflowing in the heart and we wait for Ganpati throughout the year.”

“We all wait a lot for these ten days because so many members of the family come to our house, so many guests come, our friends, our families from all over the country and abroad, we all wait for these ten days so that we all stay at home and welcome them,” he added.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with the idols taken for Visarjan through elaborate immersion processions.

The idols are immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

