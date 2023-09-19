Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor and others celebs arrive at Manish Malhotra's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival Ganesh Chaturthi. The occasion is also being enthusiastically celebrated by Bollywood and TV stars in Maharashtra. One of them is ace designer Manish Malhotra who brought Bappa home this year.

From Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, several celebrities visited Manish's residence to pay obeisance.

Take a look at how Ganesh Chaturthi festivities started at Manish's house

Janhvi arrived at Manish's house with sister Khushi Kapoor. The sisters were dressed in ethnic. Janhvi opted for a golden saree and tied her hair in a neat bun accessorised with gajra. Khushi was seen donning a lavender suit.

Taking to Instagram Story, Manish dropped an adorable selfie with actresses Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at Manish's house in a mirror-work red kurta.

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at Manish's house.

Sharing a video of the Ganpati pandal at his home, Manish wrote, "the Most Spiritual and Divine feeling when Lord Ganesha comes home 🙏💖 #happyganeshachaturthi #ecofriendly #ganpati #gratitude #love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxXjeGpLNp4/?hl=en

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, the day falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. The last day of the 10-day celebrations is marked as Ganesh Visarjan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor