Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees queue up in large numbers at Lalbaugcha Raja for Bappa's darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Seeking the blessings of the divine is an essential part of every day existence for many. In Mumbai this morning, a large number of devotees came together to seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, making Ganesh Chaturthi a more blessed occasion for them.

A huge crowd queued up for the darshan of Lord Ganesh.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of devotees queue up for the darshan of Lord Ganesh, at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VxybjtbRWv—(@ANI) September 11, 2024

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals.

