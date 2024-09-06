Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Marking the day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and dad-to-be Ranveer Singh on Friday evening visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They both were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in traditional outfits. Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree. She elevated her look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. They were accompanied by their family members.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Recently, the couple posed for a maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart and infinity emojis.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

