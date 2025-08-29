Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ektaa Kapoor visits Lalbaugcha Raja, offers prayers to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 TV and film producer Ektaa Kapoor offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday, during the 10-day festival honouring Lord Ganesha.

Dressed in traditional attire, Ektaa can be seen offering prayers at the iconic pandal and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Earlier today, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also paid a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. With heavy security around him, Varun smiled and waved at fans as he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across the country from August 27, with celebrities also joining in the festivities.

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Thursday evening and offered prayers along with his family.

Sachin was accompanied by his wife Anjali, son Arjun, and daughter Sara as the family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at one of the city's most famous pandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

