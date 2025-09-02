Ganesh Chaturthi: Anant Ambani attends aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, paid a sacred visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday evening.

He offered prayers at the pandal and attended aarti there.

Earlier in the day, actresses Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty were spotted seeking the blessings of lord Bapa at Lalbaugcha Raja.

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganesh idol with deep historical importance, is hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl.

A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

It will culminate on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols are immersed in water.

