Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja committee member expresses gratitude to Anant Ambani for philanthropic support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Mumbai's beloved Ganesh idol, the Lalbaugcha Raja has returned to the city, bringing prosperity and joy.

On Wednesday, Sudhir Salvi, the Secretary of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal lauded industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani for his support towards the Lalbaug committee's activities.

Sudhir told ANI, “Laalbaghcha Raja jaisa dhaarmik abhiyaan hai waise hi samaajik abhiyaan hai aur is abhiyaan mein hume sabse zada jo support hai wo Anant Ambani ka hai.”

“Today the dialysis center of Lalbaugcha Raja is getting started, it has 24 machines which were given by Anant Ambani and along with that we have a blood donation camp as well to help every patient. There is a lot of support from Anant Ambani,” he added.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 19 this year. This auspicious 10-day festival started with 'Chaturthi' and will end on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor