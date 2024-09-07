Ganesh Chaturthi: Singer-composer Kailash Kher performs pooja at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : As the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off with full energy on Saturday, Bollywood singer and composer Kailash Kher celebrated the occasion in a special way.

The singer visited the well-known Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Maharashtra, where he performed pooja to honour Lord Ganesha.

Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire, Kailash Kher was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Speaking to ANI, Kher shared his experience about visiting the place. "It seems like we have come to any pilgrimage. Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati is the first public Ganpati in India... India is so fortunate and so am I that I got the opportunity to come here. I appeal to people, the Indians, Sanatanis to remain united and live with love..."

Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi through a message on X. "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

In Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.

Meanwhile, Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, reputedly 250 years old, has begun its own celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti. Known for its self-existent deity, this temple continues to be a significant site for devotees during the festival.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

