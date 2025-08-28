Ganesh Utsav: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja offer prayers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal a day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actors who are set to be seen together in their upcoming film 'Param Sundari' offered prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and wished for the success of their movie.

Siddharth donned a peach-pink kurta, while Janhvi wore a red saree for their holy visit. Amid the huge crowd, the 'Param Sundari' actors made their way towards the large Ganesha idol and offered prayers by touching the lord's feet.

Last week, the actors visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers for the film's success.

They also visited iconic places in Delhi and met with their fans. From indulging in famous rajma chawal and chole bhature at Jain Chawal Wale in Connaught Place to savouring cotton candy at India Gate, Sidharth and Janhvi immersed themselves in Delhi's culinary scene.

A few days ago, Sidharth and Janhvi visited Lucknow and tried the famous chaat there.

Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the film was recently unveiled, promising a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and action.

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

'Param Sundari' is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025.

