‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor Aditya Kumar talks about the temptation that he couldn’t resist in his new film

Mumbai, July 26 Malayalam superstar Actor Aditya Kumar, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Joram’, and ‘Dhadak’, is all set to star in the upcoming horror film ‘Chimni’. The actor said that tempted him to say yes to the film.

The movie is directed by Gagan Puri and also stars Sameera Reddy, Prachi Thakur, Preeti Chaudhary, Shardul Rana, and Saurabh Agnihotri in pivotal roles.

Talking about his character, Aditya shared, “I’m playing a young, innocent soul carefree, full of hope, and deeply rooted in faith. He sees the world with pure eyes and an open heart. But in a cruel twist of fate, he ends up sacrificing the most precious gift of all his life for a girl whose intentions are not as innocent”.

He also shared his experience of working with the team, as he said, “Working with Gagan sir has been nothing short of transformative. His process is fluid and intuitive, which creates a space where actors can truly explore without hesitation. There’s a strong sense of mutual trust and collaboration on set that allows me to be both fearless and free”.

When asked what drew him to Chimni, he said, “It was the emotional depth of the character and the arc that spanned decades. The chance to portray a man from his early 20s into his 70s is a rare and challenging opportunity for any actor. That kind of journey on screen and internally is what truly excites me as a performer”.

The film is set against a haunting backdrop, and explores the dark consequences of desire, faith, and sacrifice. The film is backed by Shah Creative Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor