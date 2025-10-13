'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19.' The writer-actor's journey on the popular reality show came to an end after he found himself in the bottom two with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur this week.

Host Salman Khan announced the eviction during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday.

During his time in the house, Zeishan maintained a low profile and avoided significant controversies. The actor formed close bonds with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha during his stay. Zeishan was also close to contestants Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Both Neelam and Tanya were seen breaking down in tears after his exit. Interestingly, Zeishan did not interact with Tanya while leaving the house, which left some housemates surprised. Shehbaz Badesha was also seen in tears as Zeishan walked out of the house.

Meanwhile, the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode was packed with fun moments. Comedian Ravi entered the house to host a lighthearted segment, where he was seen poking fun at Baseer and Tanya, among others. Jamie Lever also joined the episode and entertained both viewers and contestants with her spot-on mimicry of filmmaker Farah Khan and the contestants.

The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor