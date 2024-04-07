Gangu Ramsay Renowned Cinematographer, Filmmaker, Producer Passes Away at 83

Veteran cinematographer-filmmaker-producer Gangu Ramsay passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. The filmmaker-producer, who was the second-eldest son of F.U. Ramsay, departed for his heavenly abode after battling health issues for the past month. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

The news of his demise was officially confirmed by his family on Sunday. Gangu Ramsay's career spanned decades as he worked on over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, including classics like ‘Veerana’, ‘Purana Mandir’, and ‘Bandh Darwaza’, ‘Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche’, ‘Saamri’, ‘Tahkhana’, ‘Purani Haveli’, and ‘Khoj’ with Rishi Kapoor.

He worked with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on his debut film ‘Aashik Aawara’, and also collaborated with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the ‘Khiladi’ series like ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’ and ‘Pandav’.

He also worked in the medium of television with the ‘Horror Show’, ‘Naagin’, and ‘Zimbo’. His legacy extends beyond borders, having worked with renowned actors like Vishnu Vardhan in the southern film industry. A couple of years back, Kumar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers died at the age of 85 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had written the scripts for many films, including ‘Purana Mandir’, ‘Saaya’ featuring Shatrughan Sinha, and ‘Khoj’.

