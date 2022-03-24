Gangubai Kathiawadi craze is on fire, Pakistani actor books entire theatre to watch movie, Watch

Even your extreme love for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will fail before this fan. One of the crazy fans of Alia Bhatt Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt, booked entier theater for his wife, Aiman Khan to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Pakistani star Muneeb Butt and wife Aiman Khan are enjoying their holidays in Dubai with their daughter, Amal Muneeb. The video which shows Muneeb has indeed booked an entire theatre for a private screening of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to show gesture to his wife has gained immense praise on social media.

In the video, Muneeb tells Aiman, "Tumhare liye puri theatre book ki hai. Agar Gangubai achhi nahi hui humein Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat dekhni paregi." The actor uses Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat context because he plays the lead role in that show.

After which his wife stop him and praised Alia's Gangubai begin and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt works in Pakistani television, he started his career in 2012 and has been a part of many popular TV shows. He did many shows like Daldal, Baandi, Koi Chand Rakh, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Yaariyan, Qarar and Baddua. Now he is currently working in Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.