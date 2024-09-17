Ganpati Visarjan: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu bid adieu to Bappa with daughter Inaaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Bollywood star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bid adieu to Lord Bappa with their daughter with utmost spiritual fervour on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a heartwarming video from her Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

The video opens with Kunal performing puja with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and then Soha enters the frame to bid goodbye to eco-friendly Ganpati Idol.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Love and blessings #ganeshchaturthi."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

People in Mumbai participated in Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday.

Ganpati Visarjan is held on the culmination of the 10 day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

Meanwhile, Soha is best known for her roles in films including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hush Hush', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush.'

Kunal, on the other hand, has worked in several movies, such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Lootcase'. He was last seen in 'Madgaon Express'.

