‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ Investment Scam; Veteran Actor Dharmendra Summoned by Delhi Court In Cheating Case

Delhi court has legally summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two other associates in a cheating case related to Garam Dharam Dhaba. The summons issued by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal, stems from a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar, who alleged that he was persuaded to invest in the franchise under false pretenses.

According to ANI, in the summons order passed on December 5, the judge said, ''The evidence on record hints that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intention and the ingredients of the offence of fraud have been duly disclosed.''

Earlier this month, the veteran actor celebrated his special day with his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, in Mumbai along with their fans outside their residence. Fans also celebrated their favourite star's birthday with posters of his iconic films and photographs around his building, calling him the 'God of Bollywood' Dharmendra, popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, has delivered some of the most remarkable films in his career spanning over six decades. Sholay, The Burning Train, Apne, Dharam Veer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Naya Zamana, Anupama and Bandini