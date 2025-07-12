Garima Kishnani on playing negative for first time in ‘Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri’

Mumbai, July 12 Actress Garima Kishnani is all set to be seen playing a negative role for the first time in the show Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri. She says what makes it exciting is that one can’t tell from her face or behavior that she has bad intentions.

She takes on a new avatar as she enters the show not as the titular character Gauri, but as someone pretending to be her.

Talking about her new character, Garima shared: “I’ve mostly played sweet, traditional characters. But in Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, I’m playing someone with a completely different mindset.”

“What makes it exciting is that you can’t tell from her face or behavior that she has such negative intentions—that mystery is what drew me in.”

Since this is the first time she’s playing a character with shades, Garima said that she’s enjoying the fresh change.

"This is my first negative role, and I’m really enjoying the experience. It’s giving me the chance to break out of my comfort zone. The character adds a major twist to the storyline, and though it’s challenging, it’s also helping me grow as an actor.”

Garima hopes to be accepted in the new light.

“I just hope viewers will accept and support me in this new avatar, just like they did with my earlier roles.”

“Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri” tells the story of a kind-hearted girl forced into an unwanted marriage. Now a part of the Bundela family, she faces daily challenges with courage and faith. The show stars Eshaa Pathak, Savi Thakur, Garima Kishnani, and Swati Shah, and airs on Sun Neo.

Garima is also known for her work in the 2023 show “Suhaagan”, which followed the story of Bindiya and her younger sister, Payal, living on a farm that their relatives plan to seize. She was also seen in “Teriyaan”.

