Gashmeer Mahajani has this to say about his character in 'Gunaah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actor Gashmeer Mahajani's latest series 'Gunaah' is now out on OTT. In the project, he is seen sharing screen space with Surbhi Jyoti.

Sharing his details about his character of Abhimanyu, Gashmeer said, "Abhimanyu I feel is very human, he's not doing anything that is excessively dark. It's not that kind of a dark show. It is a very simplistic narrative that will appeal to a person who is of a normal sensibility also. Though it is a dark thriller, it's not gory or anything of that sort. The best part of the show is its simplistic narrative...Because it will be easier for them to grab as an audience, they will easily watch it."

The series follows the story of Abhimanyu, played by Gashmeer Mahajani, who embarks on a journey of vengeance after a betrayal. Anil Senior has directed it.

Sharing his experience helming the show, director Anil Senior said, "With Gunaah, we wanted to explore the complex nature of a hero turned anti-hero. The show delves into the themes of justice, love, betrayal, and revenge, blurring the lines that define them. Our goal was to create a narrative that takes the viewers on an emotional journey of moral ambiguity. This project is very close to my heart."

Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, with producers Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, 'Gunaah' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

