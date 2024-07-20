Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, share their experience of shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Actor Niyati Fatnani, who has impressed the audience with her performance as Piya Rathod in 'Nazar' and Ginni Garewal Singh in 'Channa Mereya', is all set to be seen performing some daring stunts in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', hosted by Rohit Shetty.

During a conversation with ANI, she shared her experience of being part of the show and said, "I have gained memories for life and I am grateful to the show, to the entire team for this experience. No matter how much money you spend, you will not be able to experience all this. You have to do so many stunts and you have to go to a new country. So yes, I can show this to my kids. That's me."

Niyati opened up on the challenges she faced while prepping for the show, "Adventure has never been my personality. I always feel good about challenging myself. I learned to swim 20 days ago. Here have to do 9 feet of swimming. Underwater swimming. So my fear of water, you will see in the stunt too, I just freaked out when I had to do the water stunt. I got to know what a panic attack is. I experienced everything. When I had a cable car stunt, a height stunt and for the first time, I was experiencing that I was jumping directly into the air."

However, she said that she got a lot of support from Rohit Shetty. "I said to Mr. Rohit, Sir, I'm very scared. Sir is telling me, 'You can do it, Niyati'. I think I will always remember all this."

'Imlie' actor Gashmeer Mahajani also shared how it was to be on the show and said, "A lot of unexpected things happened. I went off on a flying start. You will see a lot of drama and a lot of ups and downs throughout the whole journey. So I am happy about it. I got to learn a lot."

What made him frustrated, he said, "The biggest thing, which made me a little frustrated, was that initially I tried to do a stunt like a hero, with style but I found that I was losing because in films if you do a stunt and there is a mistake, you get a chance to rectify it, here there are no retakes. So, it's important to be a little scared and do it with fear sometimes if you want to move forward."

There is excitement among the contestants but at the same place, there are certain fears that they have to face and overcome them. Actor Aditi Sharma, spoke about her fears and how her family motivated her.

Actor Aditi Sharma said that after a long wait, she is doing the show and she is all excited about it. As she mentioned, "I am happy finally, I am doing the show. I think it's all a mental game. And in danger, definitely you have to mentally strive. But the problem is that you have so many factors like fear of elimination and fear of proving yourself to the contestants that you are not weak. You get so scared and panic under so much pressure because you get scared to prove yourself to others. So I think that happens a lot of times and it is way more difficult than what you can even think of. Of course, my mom supported me a lot and motivated me."

Kedar Aashish is also super excited to be on the show and he opened up on how he prepared himself for the show, "I prepared myself a lot. And I don't think that one or two days or a month or three months of preparation is useful in such places. There can be some last-minute things that you can do. I used to swim in school. After that, I never did swimming as such. So, I started swimming especially 15 days ago. And I also had to face snakes so many times during the shoot. So, here you have to learn how to win over your fears and weaknesses."

Karan Veer Mehra shared his experience, saying, "I'm very scared of dogs. And I was afraid of reptiles and, creepy crawlies and spiders. But luckily I was able to overcome my other fears. I did a dog stunt in which there was a dog bite. And they had given me a suit in which I was getting bitten but not that much. So I was able to do my stunt. Endurance and stamina helped me a lot."

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It will be starting on Colors from July 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor